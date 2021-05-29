Solihull Moors 2-0 Eastleigh: Spitfires misfire to see chance slip

By David Lawrence

SOLIHULL MOORS 2

Ball 29, Sbarra 45+2

EASTLEIGH 0

DEJECTED Eastleigh boss Ben Strevens admitted he will struggle to watch the playoffs unfold after seeing his side miss out on the final day of the season.

First half goals from James Ball and Joe Sbarra handed Solihull the win and left the Spitfires one point shy of their target.

Strevens said: “The result is the result but it is the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs which we’ve worked hard for all season.

“To realise if we’d have won here today we’d have been all right is not a good feeling. It’s not ...