Yeovil Town 0-1 Stockport County: Rooney strikes to bag third place

By Sheridan Robins

YEOVIL TOWN 0

STOCKPORT COUNTY 1

Rooney 23

John Rooney celebrates his goal

JOHN Rooney proved the match-winner as Stockport County secured a crucial third place finish on the final day with a hard-fought victory at Yeovil Town.

It stretched the Hatters’ unbeaten run to 18 games – and caps off a fine six-match winning run on the road.

It was an emotionally charged day at Huish Park, as the home side paid tribute to their late captain Lee Collins – welcoming his family to the game – but also said their goodbyes to veteran players Jimmy ...