Yeovil Town 0-1 Stockport County: Rooney strikes to bag third place

By Sheridan Robins
YEOVIL TOWN 0
STOCKPORT COUNTY 1
Rooney 23
ROO BEAUTY: John Rooney celebrates his goal
PICTURE: Pinnacle
JOHN Rooney proved the match-winner as Stockport County secured a crucial third place finish on the final day with a hard-fought victory at Yeovil Town.
It stretched the Hatters’ unbeaten run to 18 games – and caps off a fine six-match winning run on the road.
It was an emotionally charged day at Huish Park, as the home side paid tribute to their late captain Lee Collins – welcoming his family to the game – but also said their goodbyes to veteran players Jimmy ...
