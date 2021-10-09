Eastleigh, National League, Wealdstone

Wealdstone 1-2 Eastleigh: House is at home for Spitfires in a late raid

By Nicole Cho-Yee

WEALDSTONE 1
Umerah 84

EASTLEIGH 2
Barnett 36, House 88
BEN HOUSE’S strike two minutes from time ensured Eastleigh notched their first away victory of the season, while ending Wealdstone’s hopes of a comeback.
The Spitfires took the lead through Tyrone Barnett but a late strike from Stones’ substitute Josh Umerah brought a tense finale before House’s late intervention.
Victory saw Eastleigh leapfrog their hosts into the safety of mid-table but Wealdstone’s assistant boss Matt Saunders saw it as an opportunity missed.
