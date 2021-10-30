Wrexham 1-1 Torquay United: Hollywood owners see Dragons fail to fire again

By Matt Waters
WREXHAM 1
Lennon 4
TORQUAY UNITED 1
Lemonheigh-Evans 84
BATTLE: Neither side could find a winner in front of 9,813
HAPPY HARRY: Harry Lennon opened the scoring for Wrexham after just four minutes
PICTURE: Gemma Thomas
PHIL PARKINSON revealed that his side need to be more “ruthless” as they failed to secure victory in front of co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
The A-listers were on their first visit since taking stewardship of the club and they saw their side take the lead four minutes into the match; as Harry Lennon scored with a cool finish from a Ben To...
