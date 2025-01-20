Solihull Moors confirm Andy Whing departure to Barrow

2X4X2E0 Solihull Moors manager Andy Whing applauds the fans following the Vanarama National League play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 5, 2024.

By Mark Carruthers

National League club Solihull Moors have announced manager Andy Whing has brought down the curtain on his 18-month reign after accepting an offer to take charge of League Two side Barrow.

The move into the EFL comes after the Bluebirds parted company with former boss Stephen Clemence over the weekend after a run of just one win in their last 15 league games left them sat in the bottom half of the League Two table and looking nervously over their shoulders at the relegation zone.

The news will come as a major blow to the Moors, who reached Wembley twice during Whing’s first season in charge only to suffered penalty shoot-out defeats in their National League promotion final against Bromley and the FA Trophy Final clash with league rivals Gateshead.

After embarking on a run of five consecutive league wins after suffering a shock FA Trophy exit at the hands of National League North club Radcliffe, Whing’s side pushed themselves firmly into the play-off race – but their form came to a shuddering halt with 1-0 defeats against Eastleigh and Braintree Town over the last week.

The latter of those losses will now go down as the final game of Whing’s reign after the Moors confirmed their ‘natural disappointment’ over his decision to accept an offer to succeed former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Clemence at Barrow.

A club statement released on Monday afternoon read: “Solihull Moors can confirm that Andy Whing leaves the club today to take up an appointment as Head Coach of League Two club Barrow AFC.

“The Club is naturally disappointed with Andy’s decision to leave at such a critical point in the season but we understand and respect his decision to pursue this new chapter in his career.

“For this reason, we granted Barrow permission to speak to Andy and we would like to thank them for the professional way in which they have conducted the negotiation.

“Andy leaves with the gratitude and best wishes of everyone at Solihull Moors and we thank him for his service to the club, especially for the memories of last season. Craig Pead will also be departing to join Andy’s backroom staff at Barrow.”

The Moors board have also confirmed experienced trio Richard Stearman, Kevin Poole and Stephen Ward will oversee upcoming games and training until Whing’s successor is appointed. Their first game in interim charge will come on Saturday when the Moors host FC Halifax Town before their attention turns towards a visit to Wealdstone a week later.

Fantastic opportunity

Whing wasted little time in setting out his plans as he heads into the EFL for the first time in his managerial career as he stressed the need to form a strong bond with the Barrow supporters.

Speaking about joining The Bluebirds, Whing told the club’s official website: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for me; I’m really, really excited to be here.

“As soon as I heard about the interest, I was really excited about it, and after meeting everyone today and having a real warm welcome, it just feels like I’ve got a bunch of really good people, which is brilliant.

“One of the biggest things for me is trying to get that connection with the fans as it’s a massive, massive part of it. If you look at my Banbury days and at Solihull, and even my playing days, I think I had a massive connection with every club I’ve been at.”

Whing will have a quickfire opportunity to introduce himself to the Barrow faithful as his new side host Grimsby Town on Saturday before entertaining Doncaster Rovers next Tuesday night.