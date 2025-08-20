National League round-up: Wealdstone go top as Hartlepool United keep pace

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

By Harvey Hodgson

Wealdstone climbed to the top of the National League table on Tuesday night after Nathan Tshikuna’s late goal sealed a dramatic 2-1 win away at Woking.

Elsewhere, Hartlepool United, Tamworth and FC Halifax Town picked up three points whilst Carlisle United and Solihull Moors shared the spoils.

Several sides maintained unbeaten starts, while others are still searching for their first points of the season.

The NLP brings you a full round-up of the action below.

National League

Woking 1-2 Wealdstone

Tshikuna’s 85th-minute goal sent Wealdstone to the top of the National League after a hard-fought 2-1 win away at Woking.

Max Kretzschmar’s penalty had given the Stones the lead in the first half, but Olly Sanderson’s equaliser on the hour mark put some doubt into their minds.

After Tshikuna converted his late spot-kick, Wealdstone became the first side in the league to win all of their opening three matches – while Woking remained on zero points.

Altrincham 0-2 Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United’s 2-0 dismissal of Altrincham put them second in the table after a third clean sheet in a row.

Alex Reid thumped home the opener five minutes in, and Reiss McNally’s header doubled the lead just before the break.

The loss marked a second consecutive defeat for the Robins, whose manager Phil Parkinson said: “Goals change games, don’t they? And, unfortunately, we couldn’t get that goal and I’ve got to give Hartlepool a lot of credit.

“I thought they defended resolutely. A real top away performance from them.”

Alex Reid scored the opener for Hartlepool United against Altrincham PICTURE: Alamy

Tamworth 2-0 Truro City

There was more bad news for Truro City, who lost their third game in a row to remain at the foot of the table following a 2-0 defeat at Tamworth.

Two quick goals for the Lambs put the contest to bed before the half-hour mark.

Manny Duku headed them into the lead in the 23rd minute, before Beck-Ray Enoru scored a tremendous solo goal to secure three much needed points after losing their opening two matches.

Carlisle United 1-1 Solihull Moors

It was fitting that Carlisle United and Solihull Moors shared the spoils at Brunton Park, with both sides already having drawn multiple times this season.

Dan Creaney scored to give the Moors the lead in the 67th minute before Carlisle captain Terell Thomas rescued a point from close range in the last 10 minutes.

It’s a second consecutive stalemate for the Cumbrians following their 3-3 thriller against Boreham Wood, while Solihull have drawn all three of their opening league games.

Boston United 0-1 FC Halifax Town

FC Halifax Town snuck past Boston United with a 1-0 win at the Jakemans Community Stadium following an early Josh Hmami strike: his first for the club.

The Pilgrims fought back but were unable to find an equaliser.

“It was the perfect away performance and result,” Halifax boss Adam Lakeland said.

Wednesday night’s National League action sees Aldershot host Eastleigh, Boreham Wood take on Braintree Town, Forest Green Rovers welcome Sutton United, Rochdale face Gateshead, Southend United meet York City, and Yeovil Town clash with Brackley Town.

