National League North & South round-up: South Shields maintain perfect record

By Harvey Hodgson

South Shields continued their flawless start in the National League North, while Ebbsfleet United climbed to the top of the National League South with a narrow victory over Chelmsford City.

Elsewhere, Macclesfield, AFC Fylde, and Hereford enjoyed wins in the North, while Hornchurch and Torquay United kept pace in the South.

Several teams remain winless or struggling near the bottom, showing how tight and competitive the leagues are this term once again.

The NLP brings you a full round-up of the action below.

National League North

Alfreton Town 0-2 South Shields

Two very late goals gave South Shields a dramatic 2-0 win away at Alfreton Town.

The Mariners dominated opportunities from the very start, but it took until the 91st minute for Cedwyn Scott to give them the lead.

With the Reds’ resolve broken, Paul Blackett put the competition to bed deep into stoppage time, sending South Shields top and Alfreton dead last.

Cedwyn Scott opened the scoring late to help secure South Shields’ 2-0 win over Alfreton Town PICTURE: Alamy

Spennymoor Town 0-5 King’s Lynn Town

There were goals galore at The Brewery Field, but not for hosts Spennymoor Town.

They found themselves on the receiving end of a 5-0 hammering from King’s Lynn Town, with Michael Gyasi scoring a hat-trick.

Fullbacks Bailey Clements and Reece Hall-Johnson also found the back of the net. The Linnets now sit second in the table.

Chorley 2-2 Scarborough Athletic

Chorley dropped points for the first time this season following a 2-2 draw at home to Scarborough Athletic.

The goals came in the first half, with the visitors taking the lead through Dom Tear, before quick strikes from Adam Blakeman and Tom Carr turned the game on its head.

On the stroke of half-time, a Stephen Walker penalty restored parity, but after a hectic opening 45 minutes, neither side would find the net again.

Bedford Town 3-1 AFC Telford United

Despite going down to nine men, Bedford Town won for the first time in the league season at home to AFC Telford United.

They took the lead early on thanks to Ellis Brown, and Tyrone Marsh doubled it on 63 minutes with a superb free kick.

Shortly afterwards, Jack McDowell was sent off for the Eagles and Telford responded promptly with a goal courtesy of Matthew Stenson.

Bedford soon regained composure, as Marsh put the game to bed in the 78th minute before receiving marching orders of his own following a second yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Merthyr Town 1-3 Marine

Merthyr Town tasted defeat for the first time in their league campaign despite taking the lead at Penydarren Park.

Brandon Smalley put the hosts in front, but Josh Wardle levelled for Marine before half-time.

Shortly after the break, Finlay Sinclair-Smith scored a stunning strike to give the Mariners the lead, and Lewis Bell sealed the win in the 74th minute.

Southport 1-2 Macclesfield

Macclesfield climbed into the top six with a 2-1 win at Haig Avenue.

Isaac Buckley-Ricketts gave the Silkmen the lead after 20 minutes, but Momodou Touray equalised for Southport.

Luis Lacey netted the winner in the 74th minute, earning praise from manager John Rooney:

“He’s a top lad, the way he trains, he does everything right. For him to come on early and score the winner was brilliant.”

AFC Fylde 3-1 Darlington

AFC Fylde enjoyed a strong finish to their trip to Blackwell Meadows.

Danny Ormerod put the Coasters ahead early, but Elliot Forbes equalised for Darlington.

Fylde then struck twice late through Jonathan Ustabasi and Alex Healy-Byrne to claim all three points and move up to fifth.

Radcliffe 2-1 Worksop

Radcliffe claimed their first win of the season thanks to a very late Oliver Thornley goal.

Worksop had taken the lead through a Liam Hughes penalty, and David Ball levelled in the 78th minute, setting up Thornley to win the game in the 90th.

Buxton 1-2 Hereford

Hereford also celebrated a first league win of the season, with Remaye Campbell scoring a first-half brace.

Buxton’s Tai Sodje grabbed a late consolation, but the Bulls held on for the victory.

Kidderminster Harriers 1-1 Oxford City

Alex Penny’s 80th-minute strike salvaged a point for Kidderminster against Oxford City.

Jack Bearne had put the visitors ahead just before half-time, but Penny’s header from a corner ensured a share of the spoils.

Chester 1-1 Curzon Ashton

Chester and Curzon Ashton drew after a goal either side of half-time.

Connor Woods scored a penalty for Chester, but Jack Stobbs equalised early in the second half.

Manager Mark Bradshaw called it “pleasing” but stressed the need for a first league victory soon.

Peterborough Sports 0-0 Leamington

Two teams in the bottom four shared the points in a goalless draw, as neither Leamington nor Peterborough Sports could find the finishing touch.

National League South

Ebbsfleet United 1-0 Chelmsford City

Ebbsfleet United moved to the top of the table with a 1-0 victory, Josh Coley scoring with a superb curled strike just before half-time.

The Fleet also hit the crossbar three times, while Chelmsford City suffered their first league defeat.

Enfield Town 0-1 Hornchurch

An 88th-minute winner from Tom Wraight ensured Hornchurch made it three wins from three.

Enfield Town drop into the relegation zone with just one point.

Dorking Wanderers 2-0 Slough Town

Slough Town remain winless after another defeat. Jimmy Muitt put Dorking Wanderers ahead after three minutes, and Jason Prior sealed the victory eight minutes from time.

Dagenham & Redbridge 2-2 Tonbridge Angels

Tonbridge Angels came from two goals down to earn a point against Dagenham & Redbridge.

Donovan Wilson and Ashley Hemmings put the Daggers ahead within 16 minutes, before Matthew Warren and Alfie Allen equalised.

Manager Craig Nelson described it as a “much-deserved point”.

Maidenhead 2-2 Hemel Hempstead Town

Maidenhead United and Hemel Hempstead Town shared the spoils after a flurry of first-half goals.

Liam Dulson and Josh Umerah gave the Magpies leads, but Joe White’s brace, including a penalty in stoppage time, earned Hemel Hempstead a point.

Torquay United 3-1 AFC Totton

Torquay United secured their first win of the season, ending AFC Totton’s unbeaten run.

Dylan Morgan’s early goal was followed by an equaliser from Tony Lee, but an own goal from Christos Batzelis and a strike from Matt Jay sealed the victory.

Eastbourne Borough 0-1 Dover Athletic

George Nikaj’s first-half strike gave Dover Athletic their second win in a row. Eastbourne Borough slipped into the relegation zone as a result.

Maidstone United 2-0 Hampton & Richmond Borough

Deon Moore scored his first goal for Maidstone United, and an own goal from Davide Rodari secured a comfortable win against Hampton & Richmond Borough.

Manager George Elokobi described the performance as “terrific”.

Chippenham Town 1-2 Weston-super-Mare

Weston-super-Mare claimed a narrow victory thanks to goals from Will Dawes and Louis Britton, overcoming a 51st-minute equaliser from Caine Bradbury.

Salisbury 0-1 Bath City

Will Jenkins-Davies’ strike gave Bath City their first league win, condemning Salisbury to defeat for the first time this season.

Chesham United 0-0 Horsham

Chesham United missed the chance to go top of the table, but a point kept them in fourth. Horsham remain winless in the relegation zone.

On Wednesday night, all eyes turn to Farnborough versus Worthing, the only fixture across National League North and South.

