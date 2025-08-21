Rochdale hit the summit and Forest Green turn on the style

By Harvey Hodgson

The National League saw its second set of midweek games on Wednesday night and there was plenty of drama.

We take a look at the six matches.

Rochdale 4-0 Gateshead

In a ruthless display of intent, Jimmy McNulty’s Rochdale put four past Gateshead to go top of the National League table.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s early header put the Dale in front and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Two more goals followed in the final 20 minutes, with Devante Rodney and Connor McBride getting in on the act to secure a statement win.

Aldershot Town 2-3 Eastleigh

Despite going down to 10 men following Paul McCallum’s late red card, Eastleigh inflicted a third consecutive 3-2 defeat upon Aldershot Town at the Recreation Ground.

The Spitfires soared into a 3-0 lead by the 52nd minute, with Aaron Blair, Aaron Pierre and Temi Eweka scoring to create real breathing room between the sides.

However, the hosts would put a significant dent in the lead. Ryan Hill scored a pair of penalties to reduce the deficit, but it just wasn’t enough to salvage a point for a Shots side slumped in the relegation zone.

Forest Green Rovers 4-0 Sutton United

Forest Green launched themselves into the promotion picture with a huge victory over Sutton at the New Lawn.

Jordan Moore-Taylor and Harry Whitwell found the back of the net, but Kyle McAllister stole the show with two goals and an assist, prompting his manager Robbie Savage to describe him as “the best player in the league.”

Rovers now sit third in the early table, while Sutton are just above the relegation zone in 20th.

Yeovil Town 2-1 Brackley Town

Late goals were the order of the day at Huish Park as Yeovil picked up their first win of the league season.

The hosts went in front in the 36th minute through Josh Sims, but there would be no further goals until the final five minutes, when Ben Wodskou doubled the lead.

Tyler Lyttle’s stoppage-time consolation goal proved too little, too late for the Saints.

Boreham Wood 2-1 Braintree Town

Luke Norris was the hero again for Boreham Wood against Braintree, scoring his second brace in as many games.

The striker put the hosts in front after half an hour, but Marley Marshall equalised just before the break.

A headed goal from Norris restored the Wood’s lead, and a red card following a second yellow for the Iron’s Frankie Terry killed off any chance of a second comeback.

Southend 0-0 York City

The Shrimpers were denied of three points for the first time this season with a goalless stalemate at home to York, who also remain unbeaten.

Both sides hit the woodwork over the course of the game, and Southend boss Kevin Maher still took “loads” of positives from the game: “It’s another point on the board, and we keep moving forwards,” he said.