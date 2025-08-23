Connect with us

Wealdstone 0-1 Carlisle United: Stones run is over but Cox remains proud boss

Wealdstone boss Sam Cox says he was ‘absolutely gutted’ to see his side’s 100 per cent record ended by Carlisle United at Grosvenor Vale.

By Nicole Cho-Yee

WEALDSTONE 0

CARLISLE UNITED 1
Armstrong 18

MOB HANDED: Luke Armstrong takes the plaudits after scoring for Carlisle
PICTURE: Shutterpress

WEALDSTONE boss Sam Cox says he was ‘absolutely gutted’ to see his side’s 100 per cent record ended by Carlisle United at Grosvenor Vale.
Luke Armstrong’s 18th-minute strike proved the difference between the two side and as the Cumbrians, led by first-team coach Frankie McAvoy in the absence of manager Mark Hughes, continued their unbeaten start to the season.
