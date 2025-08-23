Connect with us

National League

IRON CLING ON TO DENY 10-MAN U’S THEIR SHARE

By Tony Dolbear

SUTTON UNITED 2
Taylor 34, Njoku 48

SCUNTHORPE U 3
Howe 13, Rose 56, Whitehall 62
HIGH-FLYING Scunthorpe United made it three wins out of three as they came from behind to beat a ten-man Sutton United side who threw everything at the visitors in the last quarter.
The two sides traded leads before Iron striker Danny Whitehall netted the all-important third goal just after the hour. Sutton had Liam Vincent sent off for a challenge on Joe Rowley but the U’s still went in search of a late leveller, albeit to no avail.
