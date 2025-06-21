Connect with us

Craig Mahon’s mindset is set on winning at AFC Fylde

Craig Mahon knows what the remit is at AFC Fylde – and that’s why they need to hit the big reset button first.
BIG MOVE: Craig Mahon has swapped Curzon Ashton for AFC Fylde PICTURE: Aidan Wilson

By Matt Badcock

Craig Mahon knows what the remit is at AFC Fylde – and that’s why they need to hit the big reset button first.
Mahon has been appointed as the Coasters’ new head coach as the ambitious club look to get back to winning ways following last season’s relegation from Non-League’s top flight.
The former Chester midfielder, who turned 36 yesterday, has made a big impression since stepping into management as Curzon Ashton’s player-boss in 2023.
In his first season they finished inside the National League North play-offs before missing out on goal difference last time out.
