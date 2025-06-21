AFC Fylde
Craig Mahon’s mindset is set on winning at AFC Fylde
Craig Mahon knows what the remit is at AFC Fylde – and that’s why they need to hit the big reset button first.
More in AFC Fylde
Tamworth 4-3 AFC Fylde: It’s some Finn-ish as Lambs pip Coasters
Ten-man Tamworth signed off their home league season by demonstrating how much playing in the top flight of Non-League means by coming back from two goals down take all three points against already relegated AFC Fylde.
Woking 1-0 AFC Fylde: Cards leave Coasters behind
Neal Ardley’s Woking took another giant step towards survival thanks to Dale Gorman’s sublime strike against a Fylde side who are all but consigned to relegation.
AFC Fylde 1-3 York City: Minstermen keep up the pressure
York City kept up the heat on leaders Barnet with a victory which further dents AFC Fylde’s National League survival hopes.
Yeovil Town 1-0 AFC Fylde: Harvey Greenslade is on hand to lift mood for Mark Cooper
Yeovil Town received a much-needed boost after a traumatic few days on and off the field as they beat National League relegation-threatened AFC Fylde late on.