Aldershot Town
Aldershot Town: Miracle man Tommy Widdrington is a superhero for Shots
Tommy Widdrington revealed he had to ‘retrain his brain’ after suffering two strokes earlier in the season – and subsequently etched his name in Aldershot Town folklore.
Aldershot hero Josh Barrett: Back us to League Two
Josh Barrett lit up Wembley with a wondergoal to seal FA Trophy glory – and then urged the Aldershot Town board to back manager Tommy Widdrington in the transfer market.
‘Buzzing’ Aaron Jones is proud of Aldershot Town legacy
Aldershot Town skipper Aaron Jones says he was “buzzing” for the fans after he lifted the FA Trophy following his side’s victory over Spennymoor Town.
FA Trophy Final: Hot Shots see off the Moors to secure Trophy glory
Aldershot Town celebrated their first visit to Wembley in their 99-year history by lifting the Isuzu FA Trophy in front of 18,000 delirious fans.
Aldershot Town vs Spennymoor Town: Tommy Widdrington tops the bill on a glory day for Shots!
By Steve Gibbs ALDERSHOT TN Sunday May 11, Wembley Stadium, ko 4.15pm v SPENNYMOOR TN For Aldershot Town, and Tommy Widdrington, the Isuzu FA Trophy Final will be a day of firsts. The first time both club and manager have graced the national stadium – and the first, and probably...