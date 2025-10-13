Simon Grayson sacked as Hartlepool United’s revolving door keeps turning

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Hartlepool United have parted company with manager Simon Grayson after just four months in charge, as the club once again find themselves searching for stability in the dugout.

In a statement released on Sunday, Pools confirmed the 55-year-old’s departure following discussions on Saturday evening and a board meeting the next morning.

The ex-Leeds United, Preston North End, and Fleetwood Town boss was relieved of his duties a day after the 1-1 FA Cup draw against Step 3 opposition Gainsborough Trinity.

A late own goal, deflecting off Holy Blues goalkeeper David Robson after Nathan Ferguson’s effort struck the bar, denied the Northern Premier League Premier Division side a famous victory – and spared Pools a potential embarrassment, for now.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed Non-League news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

WATCH NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE

Unacceptable

After the match, Grayson did not hold back in assessing his side’s performance: “I can’t sugarcoat that. We were poor – in possession and out of it.

“Gainsborough won every individual battle, and that was unacceptable. It was a lucky result for us.”

And after a run of just one win in their last 10 National League matches failed to impress the Hartlepool board, Grayson has been shown the exit door.

“Hartlepool United Football Club has today parted company with manager Simon Grayson,” the statement read.

“Following discussions yesterday evening and a board meeting this morning, it became clear that expectations with performances and results have not been met.

“Obtaining one win in the last 11 games falls short of the required standard; therefore, the Board of Directors have collectively made the extremely difficult decision to relieve Simon of his duties.

“The Board wishes to thank Simon for his efforts and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Changes

Over the last 18 months, Hartlepool United have already seen a revolving door of managers, with Grayson becoming the fifth man to take charge in rapid succession.

Before him, Anthony Limbrick guided Pools to an 11th-place finish in the National League before departing at the end of the season.

He had succeeded caretaker Lennie Lawrence, who oversaw the side from October to February last season.

Darren Sarll had started the 2024/25 campaign, taking over from Kevin Phillips back in April 2024.

With Grayson gone, Nicky Featherstone takes charge of the team, with Elliott Dickman and Adam Smith assisting, while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Broadcasting icon and lifelong Pools supporter Jeff Stelling reacted on X to the announcement, highlighting the club’s recent instability: “Sarll sacked same time last season, then Lennie, then Limbrick, then SG. So Nicky the fifth manager in a year!”

Click HERE to watch every National League fixture, live or on demand, via DAZN

READ MORE: Mickey Spillane takes charge at Cambridge City after leaving Chelmsford City