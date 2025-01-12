Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge: We had spirit, we feared no-one

FA CUP PREVIEW: MILLWALL v DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE

By MATT BADCOCK

GLORY DAYS: Dagenham & Redbridge players; celebrate after beating Plymouth, and on the pitch, below while the fans enjoy the day at Norwich, left PICTURE: Alamy

TOY metal detectors, choreographed celebrations on They Think It’s All Over, a hat-trick of epic runs to the third round and even beyond – they don’t make them quite like Dagenham & Redbridge’s FA Cup kings of the early noughties.

Daggers made it to round three in 2001, 2002 and 2003, when they also beat Plymouth Argyle to reach the fourth round.

Locke...