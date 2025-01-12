Dagenham & Redbridge interim boss Lewis Young aims to create more family memories

By Mitul Samji

LEWIS YOUNG wants to continue a memorable FA Cup week for his family when Dagenham & Redbridge enter the Lions’ Den tomorrow night.

The Daggers’ interim boss was at Goodison Park third round clash on Thursday night to see brother Ashley’s Everton take on Peterborough United, where Ashley’s son – and Lewis’ nephew – Tyler is breaking into the first team.

Although the 18-year-old didn’t get onto the pitch, it was a special occasion for the whole family – and the former Crawley Town defender wants more when his side take ...