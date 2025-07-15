Connect with us

Dagenham & Redbridge secure promising Coventry City left-back Harvey Broad on loan

Dagenham & Redbridge have bolstered their backline with the loan signing of Harvey Broad from Championship side Coventry City.
Harvey Broad has yet to make a first-team appearance for Coventry City but was included in the matchday squad on two occasions during the 2024/25 season PICTURE: Alamy

The highly-rated left-back becomes the Daggers’ twelfth signing of the summer, following the high-profile arrival of former Liverpool and Newcastle United striker over the weekend.

Broad began his senior career at , making his debut at just 16 in 2022, before gaining valuable experience on loan at Larkfield and .

He returned to Chatham and was a regular feature throughout the 2023/24 Premier Division season, earning a professional contract with Coventry at the start of last season.

Exciting prospect

After featuring for the Sky Blues’ U21 side, Broad has now been sent on loan to the South to continue his development and gain first-team experience.

Dag & Red boss Lee Bradbury said of his arrival: “He’s a young left-back that will bring pace, enthusiasm, fitness levels, and competition for that left-back/left wing-back area. He’s a very exciting prospect.”

This summer’s flurry of signings – including Broad and Carroll – comes alongside fresh investment from Qatari backers, heralding a new era of ambition and growth for the club.

With renewed financial support, the Daggers are building a strong foundation as they aim to secure an immediate return to the National League following last season’s relegation.

Dag & Red face League Two side Crawley Town tonight in a pre-season friendly, before travelling to at the weekend.

Both matches could offer fans their first chance to see the former England international in action.

