Forest Green Rovers 1-1 Woking: Point against Cards hits the spot for Steve Cotterill

By Alfie Ryan
FOREST GREEN R 1
Garrick 72
WOKING 1
Beautyman 69
LEVEL: Forest Green’s Jordon Garrick wheels away with Harvey Bunker after scoring
PICTURE: Pro Sport Images
Steve Cotterill hailed the character of his Forest Green Rovers side as they fought back to take a share of the spoils with improving Woking.
Harry Beautyman’s 69th-minute opener for the Cards was cancelled out very quickly by Jordon Garrick as title-chasing Rovers at least claimed a point.
Woking substitute Tariq Hinds was sent off late on for two yellow cards, but even though his side were left to rue two dropped po...
