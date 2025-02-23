York City lost more ground on the league leaders Barnet as their gap to the National League side now stands at nine points
FC Halifax Town, National League, York City

York City 2-2 FC Halifax Town: Callum Howe is the Minstermen’s saviour

on

More in FC Halifax Town:

By Matthew Butterworth

YORK CITY 2
Pearce 15 (pen), Howe 90+10

FC HALIFAX TOWN 2
Senior 2, Pugh 3
Captain Callum Howe was York City’s hero with a 100th-minute equaliser to rescue a draw against FC Halifax Town as their National League promotion hopes took another dent.
The Shaymen got off to a dream start with Adam Senior and Tom Pugh firing them into a 2-0 lead inside three minutes.
Ollie Pearce’s penalty on the quarter-hour halved the deficit and after York sub Ashley Nathaniel-George was sent off for the frustrated Minstermen in stoppage-time, Howe rose highest to head home Jeff King’s...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login