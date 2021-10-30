AFC Fylde 2-0 Gateshead: Cracker by Perkins pumps up leaders

By Dan Woffenden

AFC FYLDE 2

Perkins 20, Piggott 27

GATESHEAD 0

ALL SMILES: David Perkins celebrates his stunning opener with team mates Luke Joyce, Nick Haughton and Luke Conlan

PICTURE: Steve McLennan

FIRST-HALF goals from David Perkins and Joe Piggott secured a comfortable victory for the Coasters, as Jim Bentley’s AFC Fylde extended their lead at the top of the table.

The Coasters made it four wins from six games in the National League North, after an impressive victory over visiting Gateshead.

Perkins’ fantastic volley set Fylde on their way before Piggott’s clinical finish from...