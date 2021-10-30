Chorley 2-1 Farsley Celtic: Magic Magpies now third

CHORLEY 2 FARSLEY CELTIC 1

By Alex Birch

THE MAGPIES struck late yet again to claim victory over Farsley Celtic, ending October unbeaten and extending their undefeated streak in the league to nine matches.

An even opening saw both teams create half chances – Tyler Walton fired over after cutting in from the left, before Will Tomlinson forced a smart stop out of Harry Wright.

The disjointed nature of the game didn’t prevent Celtic from taking the lead on 21 minutes. Dave Syers’s cross was headed to Lewis Turner by Walton, and he shot past Matt Urwin.

The lead lasted 16 minutes – with little...