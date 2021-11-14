Curzon Ashton 0-0 York City: Minstermen boss Watson goes after stalemate at Curzon

CURZON ASHTON 0 YORK CITY 0

By Alex Thrower

YORK CITY drew for the first time in the league this season as they played out a dreary stalemate that brought down the curtain on Steve Watson's reign at the club.

The Minstermen will feel unfortunate not to have beaten Curzon Ashton for the first time in the National League North for over four years after failing to convert a string of chances early on.

A frantic start was in stark contrast to a largely forgettable encounter as York forward Clayton Donaldson worked the ball well on the wing, cutting inside before shifting back on to his right a...