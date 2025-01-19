Pav’s back to rescue Celts with Redfearn

By Andy Mitchell

NEW ROLE: Neil Redfearn will lead Farsley Celtic

ANOTHER rollercoaster week at Farsley Celtic saw ex-Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn drafted in as manager – but chairman Paul Barthorpe was just as chuffed at landing his assistant.

Director of football and previous boss Pav Singh stepped down last Saturday but has performed a U-turn to return as Redfearn’s right-hand man.

They were announced minutes ahead of Farsley’s 5-0 defeat to Scarborough Athletic on Friday night with Barnsley legend Redfearn taking in the action from the stands while coach Clifton Robinson took charg...