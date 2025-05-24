National League North
Scunthorpe United: Carlton Ubaezuonu’s got a wakeup call
Scunthorpe United hero Carlton Ubaezuonu didn’t sleep for 24 hours after scoring the goal that sealed a return to the National League.
James Rowe to lead King’s Lynn Town new era
A week is a long time in football – as King’s Lynn Town fans will testify. Supporters of the National League North outfit have endured something of an emotional rollercoaster already this summer as the club continues to grapple with off-pitch unrest, managerial change and a dramatic takeover development.
Scunthorpe United 2-1 Chester: Solid Iron show steel
Promotion winning boss Andy Butler is preparing himself for a ‘massive’ summer after leading Scunthorpe United back to the National League at the end of his first season in charge of the club.
Kidderminster Harriers appoint Adam Murray as new boss after Eastbourne Borough exit
Kidderminster Harriers have confirmed Adam Murray as their new manager following his departure from Eastbourne Borough, as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of failing to secure promotion to the National League.
Scunthorpe United and Boreham Wood take the final step back to the National League!
Both Scunthorpe United and Boreham Wood showed nerves of steel and a hunger for redemption as they clinched promotion back to the National League.