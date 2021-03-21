Gavin Cowan on England U21 star Josef Bursik

By David Richardson

Picture credit: Saikat Paul/Pacific Press/Alamy Live News

PROUD Gavin Cowan is eager for AFC Telford United to maintain their strong relationship with professional clubs after seeing youngster Josef Bursik called up to represent England at the U21 European Championships.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper will be part of Aidy Boothroyd’s squad as they begin the tournament group stage on Thursday against Switzerland.

Bursik has played 15 times in the Championship for stoke City this season, plus their defeat against Leicester City in the FA Cup third round, since returning to h...