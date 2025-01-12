Boss Pav Singh next to quit crisis club Farsley Celtic

STEP DOWN: Pav Singh

MANAGER Pav Singh last night walked out of Farsley Celtic in the wake of a player exodus at the crisis club.

Singh’s departure follows that of club captain and record appearance maker Chris Atkinson after seven years with the Celts and exciting young forward Campton-Sturridge.

The exists come on the back of an NLP exclusive last week where underfire chairman Paul Barthorpe scotched rumours of players not being paid.

Celtic have spent all of the current season away from the West Yorkshire village, groundsharing 70 miles away at Buxton amid delays to work at The Citadel that were meant to be completed over the summer.

Singh, an FA Lincensed Tutor, took over the Celts hotseat back in September following the departure of Clayton Donaldson and despite not playing ‘home’ matches, has guided the Celts three points clear of the National League North drop zone.

Singh, who has agreed to continue as a club ambassador said: “I never wavered in my dedication to the players, staff and fans who make this club so special.”

Barthorpe said in a statement: “This was a difficult one for me as Pav is a close friend but I understand his reasoning and the opportunities he has.”