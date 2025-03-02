Sutton United 0-2 Spennymoor Town: Two-goal Glen Taylor is back to haunt the U’s

By Tony Dolbear

SUTTON UNITED 0

SPENNYMOOR TOWN 2

Taylor 15, 84

MOOR OF THE SAME: Taylor takes the plaudits at Sutton

PICTURE: Paul Loughin

Glen Taylor haunted National League side Sutton United yet again, scoring both goals as Spennymoor Town claimed a place in the Isuzu FA Trophy semi-finals, where they will be the only side from outside non-league’s top flight.

Six years ago, the striker netted two stunning goals to help the Moors knock Sutton out of the FA Trophy at an early stage at Brewery Field.

The National League North side were deserved winners but had to be grateful to goalke...