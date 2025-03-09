Angelo Harrop sent to lead ChelmsfordCity

By Matt Badcock

Angelo Harrop believes Chelmsford City have the potential to one day become a Football League club after the former Braintree Town boss was lined up as Robbie Simpson’s successor.

Simpson is to step down from the Clarets at the end of the season with the National League South club set to begin their transition from a part-time outfit to, ultimately, a full-time model.

Harrop’s Braintree ended his new side’s promotion dreams last season when they won a breathless play-off semi-final 3-2 at the Melbourne Stadium.

The Iron went onto get promoted by upsetting Worthing in the fi...