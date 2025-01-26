Eastbourne Borough: Brayden Johnson’s way is a proud Sports day

By Jon Couch

Four leagues apart and situated over 300 miles away, the gulf between Eastbourne Borough and Middlesbrough is vast, but not insurmountable, as talented young prospect Brayden Johnson has proved.

The 18-year-old made the leap from the National League South to the Championship this week after being snapped up by Michael Carrick’s Boro for an undisclosed fee.

Rookie academy midfielder Johnson has played a key part in Sports’ promotion push this season.

His form has sparked interest from a number of EFL clubs.

Johnson's rise up the pyramid follows Fletcher Holman’s move to Premier ...