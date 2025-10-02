Welling United part company with Lee Martin

Welling United have confirmed that they have parted ways with manager Lee Martin following a disappointing start to the season.

The club thanked Martin for his professionalism and commitment during his time at Park View Road and wished him every success in the future.

Welling have won just two and lost eight of their opening 10 games in the Isthmian League Premier Division 2025/26 campaign, leaving the club anchored in the relegation zone.

The club also suffered an early FA Cup exit under Martin, losing to National League South side Slough after taking the initial home tie to a replay.

Disappointed

Former Wings assistant boss and ex-manager of Dulwich Hamlet and Hastings United, Paul Barnes, will take charge of first-team duties on an interim basis while the club conducts a thorough search for a long-term successor.

The board added: “Lee has given his absolute all to the role since joining us in the summer and we’re naturally disappointed that we have had to make the decision to part ways.

“While we’re working hard on stabilising the club behind the scenes, with some exciting developments to be announced in due course, it’s vitally important that we prioritise stabilising matters on the pitch to ensure we start climbing up the table.

“We’d like to thank supporters for their continued patience and loyalty, and look forward to working together towards improved results on the pitch, starting with Saturday’s FA Trophy trip to Royston Town.”

