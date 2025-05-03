Southern League Premier South
AFC Totton vs Gloucester City: Mike Cook fears premature promotion for Tigers
Gloucester City will be gunning for an immediate return to Step 2 – even if boss Mike Cook fears it could come too soon.
More in Southern League Premier South
-
AFC Totton v Gloucester: Charlie Austin’s in the old routine
Slightly rewording Odyssey’s disco classic song, Charlie Austin is slipping on his boots and going back to his roots in pursuit of promotion at AFC Totton.
-
Bringing back the glory days at Merthyr Town
A relegation reprieve in the first year back from the Covid break led to progressive finishes of ninth and sixth before Paul Michael finally gave the Merthyr some cheer by leading them to the Southern League Premier South title on Monday.
-
Basingstoke Town buckle up for kit launch
Basingstoke Town saw their season out with an impromptu kit change – and a vital message for supporters everywhere.
-
Bracknell Town boss Bobby Wilkinson departs – after just three weeks
Chairman Kayne Steinborn-Busse returned to the Bracknell Town hotseat with a popular former manager in tow – but then promptly parted company with him three weeks later!