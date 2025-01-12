Jamie Tompkins’ Ascot are clearly at the races

Yellamen on the bridle for a kick on to the finish

By Matthew Nash

JAMIE TOMPKINS says Ascot United can continue to shake up the Isthmian South Central hierarchy if they carry on blocking out noise from outside.

A run of 12 matches unbeaten saw the 2023 FA Vase winners rise to third in the Step 4 division going into yesterday’s clash at Ashford Town (Middx).

With highly-fancied Farnham Town and Kingstonian occupying the top two spots, it’s the Yellas who are proving to be the big disrupters as the surprise package so far.

They look to be on course for a play-off spot if they can maintain th...