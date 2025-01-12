Ashford United Boss Danny Kedwell has got his perfect partner!

By Jon Couch

TEAM: Danny and Preston Kedwell

DANNY Kedwell says it’s an “amazing feeling” to partner his son in Ashford United’s front line – even though he’d really rather not!

The Nuts & Bolts player-boss has been forced to dust down his predatory scoring boots in recent weeks at the age of 41 to cover an injury and suspension crisis at the Homelands.

But his plight has received a rather unexpected boost in the form of his 16-year-old schoolboy son Preston, who has stepped up to the breach with three goals in his first six starts in senior football.

Already, Kedwell junior is living...