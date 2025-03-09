Clitheroe FC: Danny Wilkins has got the board’s backing

By Andrew Simpson

There was a moment when Danny Wilkins realised that becoming Clitheroe FC’s next chairman might not be such a mad idea.

He stayed up late one night, when it was quiet, and wrote everything down that he’d change or do differently.

“I got it out of my head and onto paper,” he told The NLP.

“Then I sent my proposal to the board and said; ‘Take it or leave it’.”

Integral

Those who sounded him out a few days earlier about taking the job already had an inkling they’d be impressed with what they read.

He was appointed not long after, and if eyebrows were raised in response, Wilk...