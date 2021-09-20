Canterbury City tender resignation from SCEFL

Canterbury City have confirmed they have requested their withdrawal from the Southern Counties East Football League.

A statement posted on the club website on Sunday confirmed their move, with a further more detailed release expected over the coming days.

The 2019 FA Vase semi-finalists have cited financial reasons as the driving factor behind what they called a “difficult decision”.

Sunday’s post read: “As a club we have worked hard over the last 14 years or so to have an independent hub in the City of Canterbury.

“A hub that would not only benefit the City, would provide a platform for young players to progress to a level where they have the opportunity to be paid to play football.

“Our ambition has always been to have a local club for local people.

“This weekend we have been informed that we will need to wait 3 years for planning application to be submitted.

“We will not be able to sustain as a self-sufficient entity the funds required over this period, therefore we are faced with the awful decision to submit this request.

We will continue to explore our options to be able to still have a Step 5 football team within the SCEFL set up.

“The reality is we will require funding to achieve this, without this we have no option other than offer to withdraw from the league.”