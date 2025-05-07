Mark Carruthers: Gateshead glory fades in Southend United stalemate

For exclusive stories and all the detailed Non-League news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

In many ways, the first day and final day of the National League season tell you everything you need to know about another eventful campaign for Gateshead.

Way back in the early days of August, with sunshine blazing across the International Stadium, the FA Trophy holders were being touted as potential title contenders and they appeared to live up to that tag as talismanic captain Greg Olley hit a first career hat-trick in a 5-1 demolition of Ebbsfleet United.

Rob Elliot’s side stroked the ball around a pristine pitch with swagger and confidence and simply blew away their visitors with what already felt like a signal of intent.

The sun was shining once again on Monday afternoon as the season drew to a close on a patchy International Stadium pitch with a goalless home draw with Southend United that meant the Heed missed out on a play-off spot despite spending all but two weeks in the top seven.

Meltdown

But in reality, storm clouds that have been building for months enveloped the Tyneside’s within hours of the full-time whistle being blown on another challenging season on the south bank of the Tyne.

Carl Magnay, who has served the Heed as player, coach and now manager, spoke of the uncertainty caused by the protracted takeover bid by a consortium led by former Premier League striker Victor Anichebe and called for supporters to be updated on the status of the deal.

Just hours later, club captain Greg Olley, a true club legend in every sense of the word, gave an explosive interview in which he explained he had ‘never seen a club meltdown as bad’ over the course of the season.

Both men have experienced it all during their service with Gateshead and have the club’s interest at heart.

As Olley pointed out, he has suffered broken legs, been involved in an ownership crisis, snubbed EFL interest, won the National League North title, and both lost and won FA Trophy finals during his time at Gateshead.

Failed

The midfielder can arguably go down alongside Ben Clark as the greatest captain in the club’s history – yet he is still awaiting news on his future and, as it stands, will be a free agent this summer.

Given the limited financial resources on offer and the relatively small attendances Gateshead attract, an eighth-placed finish in a season littered with injuries to key players and the sale of influential members of Magnay’s ranks should probably be celebrated.

In the circumstances, narrowly missing out on the play-offs would arguably be considered as a solid return had it been offered ahead of the season – and once again, it could be argued Gateshead continue to punch above their weight.

However, the season can be described as ‘what could have been’ after what appeared to be an unlikely title challenge gave way to an ultimately unsuccessful scrap to remain in the play-off places.

It is hard to escape the feeling that Gateshead have failed at all levels and the momentum of their FA Trophy win has evaporated.

Mitigating factors

That are some mitigating factors to consider.

Injuries that included the potentially career-ending one suffered by Olley in August have not helped and key players such as Joe Grayson, Kenton Richardson and Danny Butterfield have also spent long spells on the sidelines.

Nor have the January departures of the likes of top goalscorer Owen Oseni, key midfielder Callum Whelan and loan defender Ben Radcliffe.

Losing manager Elliot, influential player-assistant manager Louis Storey and the excellent Anthony Sweeney to Crawley Town was a major blow.

Initially, Magnay built on their momentum by guiding his side to just two defeats in 12 games in all competitions, and they stayed within two points of leaders Barnet at the turn of the year before a disastrous January laid the foundations for a poor second half to the season.

All of that only shows lessons must be learnt if Gateshead are to avoid sleepwalking into regression after four years of almost constant progression.

Surprisingly, according to Magnay, summer planning is yet to get underway and Olley, along with the likes of player of the season Luke Hannant and key defender Robbie Tinkler are out of contract and, as yet, have not been contacted over potential agreements.

The Heed boss, by his own admission, is unaware of what budget he will work with in the transfer market during the close-season and has been unable to plan his business with head of recruitment Luke Clark.

Elliot left Gateshead to join League One side Crawley Town back in October

Clarity

A club lauded not so long ago for punching above their weight and defying expectations with progress that had its roots in an incredible hit-rate with new signings now seems in desperate need of direction and guidance.

Cohesion, clarity and stability are the solid foundations upon which any progressive and successful football club are built.

At the moment, Gateshead appear to be lacking in all three of those qualities and there is a duty and responsibility for key individuals across every level at the International Stadium to work together to find a resolution and move on from a concerning period.

Of course, most supporters and onlookers are aware that non-disclosure agreements mean details of talks with potential owners or any other interested parties must remain closed doors.

But when the time is right, and that time may well be soon, there is a need to calm the understandable fears of supporters who just want their club to continue on the upward trajectory they have been on for the last five years and to have genuine hope for what could lie ahead as they look to move on from a challenging season.

