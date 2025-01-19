Top boss Bobby Wilkinson is ready to go again

By Matt Badcock
ITCHY FEET: Manager Bobby Wilkinson
Bobby Wilkinson has enjoyed a month out of the dug-out to recharge – but that’s quite enough!
Wilkinson left Hemel Hempstead Town in early December after a tricky run of nine defeats in all competitions.
But that only tells part of the story with a wretched injury list that saw their express train start to the National League South season derailed.
The Tudors opened the campaign nine matches unbeaten – including ending Slough Town’s year-long home run without defeat – and hit the summit of the division.
Bigger picture
And the former Hung...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login