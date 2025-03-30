Rochdale vs Spennymoor Town: Glen is Taylor made for a fairytale

Isuzu FA Trophy semi-final preview

By Mark Carruthers

Spennymoor Town legend Glen Taylor is dreaming of Wembley – and he isn’t scared to admit it!

Almost 12 years after their previous Wembley appearance when club icon Jason Ainsley led his side to a 2-1 FA Vase Final win against Tunbridge Wells, Moors are now eyeing another famous day under the Wembley arch.

National League Rochdale sit in their way as the two sides prepare for next weekend’s FA Trophy semi-final, and that will provide another sizeable test for Graeme Lee’s men.

However, even facing a side from the top tier for a third time...