The Non-League Paper: Out now after a day of shocks and drama!

The Non-League Paper is hitting newstands around the country today after a day of drama and shocks in the first round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.
Royston Town’s fans will be crowing for years to come about the day Adam Murray’s headed double helped dump National League Boreham Wood out of Non-League’s showpiece competition as Sunday’s NLP front page pays tribute to his exploits in the 2-0 triumph.
The BetVictor Southern League’s Crows will have plenty of company from outside the National League’s top tier in Monday lunchtime’s second round draw.
The reports and pictures from every one of Saturday’s ties are led by another double, this time from Tunde Owolabi as he helped BetVictor Northern Premier League FC United of Manchester beat National League North Kettering Town 2-1 at Broadhurst Park.
Elsewhere, 2018 finalists Bromley limped home from Surrey after a 3-0 exit at National League South Dorking Wanderers.
Fans of King’s Lynn Town will definitely be enjoying their paper today after the Linnets knocked Dover Athletic out at The Walks after extra-time and penalties.
As always, Saturday’s single fixture in National League South and every game in the BetVictor Leagues are covered with their own reports and pictures.
The action at Steps 5, 6 and 7 of football’s pyramid gets its own pages of dedicated coverage while the news and feature pages in The Non-League Paper are the only place to get the big picture from across Non-League and all the top stories from the weekend and last seven days in one place.