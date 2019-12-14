FA Trophy: Tune into Monday’s draw live on talkSport2

This weekend’s winners in the Buildbase FA Trophy and those going again in replays will be tuning into talkSport2 on Monday for the second round draw of Non-League’s showpiece competition.
Postponements and delayed ties apart, Saturday’s first round proper saw 64 teams looking to book their berths in the second round and bank £4,500 in prize money.
The 1pm draw for the 16 second round ties due to scheduled will be hosted by Joe Shenna on talkSPORT2 with Non-League expert Tony Incenzo and FA National Game Competitions Committee chairman George Dorling drawing the balls.
The second round proper is due to played over the weekend of Saturday 11 January with the victors collecting £5,250 in prize money and the losers £1,750.
The National League’s big guns officially entered this season’s competition on Saturday with Woking heading to Kingstonian on Sunday as the two former winners meet at Kingsmeadow in the final tie of the weekend.
Open to clubs from Steps 1-4, 296 teams entered the FA Trophy this season when the competition kicked off with 28 extra preliminary round ties on Saturday 28 September.
A place at next May’s Non-League Finals Day awaits the eventual finalists in both the Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase. The winners of the FA Trophy will leave Wembley with £60,000 and the losing finalists with £30,000.
For more information on the round dates, exemptions and prize money visit thefa.com.
