FA Trophy: Second round draw delayed but made!

Monday lunchtime’s draw for the second round of the Buildbase FA Trophy has been made live on TalkSport2.
Delayed until 1.15pm following today’s Champions League draw, the draw was broadcast live as Non-League expert Tony Incenzo and FA National Game Competitions Committee chairman George Dorling pulled the balls out of one of the Football Association’s famous velvet bags.
After a weekend of shocks and drama in the first round, the second round proper is due to played over the weekend of Saturday 11 January with the victors collecting £5,250 in prize money and the losers £1,750.
Aveley, Halesowen Town and Sholing are the lowest ranked clubs through to the last 32 of Non-League’s showpiece competition.
Open to clubs from Steps 1-4, 296 teams entered the FA Trophy this season when the competition kicked off with 28 extra preliminary round ties on Saturday 28 September.
A place at next May’s Non-League Finals Day awaits the eventual finalists in both the Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase. The winners of the FA Trophy will leave Wembley with £60,000 and the losing finalists with £30,000.
For more information on the round dates, exemptions and prize money visit thefa.com.
Buildbase FA Trophy Second Round Draw
Dorking Wanderers v Stockport County
Kingstonian v AFC Telford or Leamington
AFC Fylde v South Shields or Southport
Royston Town v Hednesford Town or Chester
Solihull Moors or Darlington v Harrogate Town
Yeovil Town v Tonbridge Angels or Hampton & Richmond Borough
Ebbsfleet United v King’s Lynn Town
Bradford Park Avenue or Halesowen Town v Maidenhead United
Notts County v Sutton United or Dagenham & Redbridge
Chelmsford City v Eastbourne Borough or Salisbury
Torquay United v FC Halifax Town
Eastleigh v Matlock Town or Chorley
Concord Rangers v Bath City or Sholing
Farsley Celtic or Altrincham v Barnet
Hornchurch v Carshalton Athletic or Aveley
Atherton Collieries or Barrow v FC United of Manchester
