FA Trophy: Second round draw delayed but made!

Monday lunchtime’s draw for the second round of the Buildbase FA Trophy has been made live on TalkSport2.

Delayed until 1.15pm following today’s Champions League draw, the draw was broadcast live as Non-League expert Tony Incenzo and FA National Game Competitions Committee chairman George Dorling pulled the balls out of one of the Football Association’s famous velvet bags.

After a weekend of shocks and drama in the first round, the second round proper is due to played over the weekend of Saturday 11 January with the victors collecting £5,250 in prize money and the losers £1,750.

Aveley, Halesowen Town and Sholing are the lowest ranked clubs through to the last 32 of Non-League’s showpiece competition.

Open to clubs from Steps 1-4, 296 teams entered the FA Trophy this season when the competition kicked off with 28 extra preliminary round ties on Saturday 28 September.

A place at next May’s Non-League Finals Day awaits the eventual finalists in both the Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase. The winners of the FA Trophy will leave Wembley with £60,000 and the losing finalists with £30,000.

For more information on the round dates, exemptions and prize money visit thefa.com.

Buildbase FA Trophy Second Round Draw

Dorking Wanderers v Stockport County

Kingstonian v AFC Telford or Leamington

AFC Fylde v South Shields or Southport

Royston Town v Hednesford Town or Chester

Solihull Moors or Darlington v Harrogate Town

Yeovil Town v Tonbridge Angels or Hampton & Richmond Borough

Ebbsfleet United v King’s Lynn Town

Bradford Park Avenue or Halesowen Town v Maidenhead United

Notts County v Sutton United or Dagenham & Redbridge

Chelmsford City v Eastbourne Borough or Salisbury

Torquay United v FC Halifax Town

Eastleigh v Matlock Town or Chorley

Concord Rangers v Bath City or Sholing

Farsley Celtic or Altrincham v Barnet

Hornchurch v Carshalton Athletic or Aveley

Atherton Collieries or Barrow v FC United of Manchester

