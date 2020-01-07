Southern Counties East Football League hit by racist abuse allegations

An investigation is underway by the Southern Counties East Football League after a whole team walked off in protest at alleged racist abuse.
As reported in The Non-League Paper on Sunday, Fisher FC have issued a statement confirming that they abandoned last Saturday’s Southern Counties East Premier game between AFC Croydon Athletic due to alleged abuse towards one of their players.
The latest allegations to hit Non-League saw the game eventually called off in the 58th minute with the hosts winning 3-1. The accused Croydon player firmly denies the allegation.
The statement from Fisher read: “A member of the opposing team made a racially abusive comment towards the Fisher team.
“As a result of this comment, which was immediately brought to the match officials attention, the players and management team were united in taking a stand by leaving the field of play.
“The players, management team and club are all in agreement that there was no option but to leave the field of play and the result of the match is unimportant in light of the abuse.”
A statement from AFC Croydon Athletic added: “It is alleged that a racist remark was heard on the field of play. The matter will, quite rightly, be fully investigated and the club will participate fully in any investigation.
“For clarity the incident did not involve any spectators of either side but occurred on the pitch.
“The accused player, who had previously scored in the game, firmly denies the allegation. The club has confidence in any investigation to consider objectively the incident and to reach an appropriate conclusion.”
A statement from the Southern Counties League said: “This matter will be investigated by the appropriate county FA and it would be inappropriate for the league to comment or take any action while those investigations are being conducted.
As a league, however, we would like to say that there is no place for racism in football in any way, shape or form.”
