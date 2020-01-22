Quantcast
Ex-Greens boss Julian McCalmon joins touchline team at North Leigh

North Leigh Julian McCalmon

Former Kidlington boss Julian McCalmon has joined the management team at North Leigh less than a week after stepping down at their BetVictor Southern League rivals.

Along with coach Joe Davies, McCalmon, pictured, resigned from his post at Yarnton Road last Thursday night for ‘personal circumstances’ and was replaced by the Greens 24 hours later with former Wantage Town manager Ben Sadler.

According to a Millers statement, manager Craig Dore was keen to snap up former  Abingdon Town boss McCalmon for his “coaching excellence and knowledge” of the Southern League.

The statement read: “Jules has been a massive part of Kidlington’s recent history starting as their assistant manager and helping the side win the Hellenic Premier Division title in 2016.

“Promotion to the Southern League Division One Central saw them play at step 4 football for the first time in the club’s 110-year history.

“He then took over as first team manager and saw the club finished a very respectable 12th in their first season. He has since been in charge of over 150 matches over the last four seasons for the Oxfordshire side.”

