Basingtoke Town in deeper trouble after points blow for ineligible star

The BetVictor Southern League have punished Basingstoke Town with a points deduction for playing an ineligible player.

Already in a relegation fight to safeguard their Step 4 status, the Southern League Division One South Club was deducted a single point on Thursday for fielding an ineligible player.

According to a statement released by the competition, the Hampshire outfit were penalised for playing Christopher Rackley while under suspension in a Southern League Division One South fixture on Saturday 21 September 2019 at AFC Totton.

The statement read: “Since the result of the match was a 0-0 draw, the point gained by the club has been deducted from its total. The club was also fined for the offence.”

Jason Bristow‘s Stoke side are currently rock-bottom and a point behind Barnbstaple Town but have a game in hand with a trip to play-off chasing Cinderford Town next up on Saturday.

Stoke have also lost Steve Williams in recent days after he decided to stand down from his role as club secretary and board member at their Camrose home, pictured, for personal reasons.

