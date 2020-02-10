FA Trophy hunters only two games from Wembley after Monday’s draw!

Monday lunchtime’s draw for the quarter-finals of the Buildbase FA Trophy has been made live on talkSPORT2.

The FA Trophy ties are set to be played on Saturday 29 February following the draw for the last eight with the winning clubs banking £7,500 from the Football Association’s Prize Fund and the losers receiving £2,500.

Draw

Barnet v Halesowen Town

Notts County v Aveley

Concord Rangers v Royston Town

AFC Fylde v Harrogate Town

A place at May’s Non-League Finals Day awaits the eventual finalists in both the Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase. The winners of the FA Trophy will leave Wembley with £60,000 and the losing finalists with £30,000.

For more information on the round dates, exemptions and prize money visit thefa.com.

