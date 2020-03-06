Emley heroes who took West Ham to the brink in cup are reuniting!

Emley AFC’s incredible FA Cup heroes from the 1990s are getting together again to take on Manchester United!

The majority of the players who gave West Ham United the biggest scare of their FA Cup history in 1997-98 are reuniting to take on a Manchester United Legends team at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground in Emley on Sunday 5 April.

The Emley AllStars will be managed by legendary boss Gerry Quinn who led Emley to multiple trophies and titlesm as well taking the village team all the way to Wembley in the FA Vase final.

Emley were beaten by Colne Dynamos in the 1998 final and at least three players who featured at Wembley – Ray Dennis, Nicky Bramald and John Francis – are set to play against United.

Emley AFC famously came within eight minutes of forcing a replay against Premier League West Ham in the third round of the FA Cup on 3 January 1998.

When Paul David headed home an Ian Banks corner in the 56th minute to equalise Frank Lampard’s opener, it appeared that the biggest shock in the history of the FA Cup at the time could be on the cards.

Sadly, John Hartson’s 82nd minute goal broke the hearts of the 2,200 Emley supporters at Upton Park as their gallant heroes fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Then West Ham manager Harry Redknapp said afterwards: “I’m just pleased we got away with it. At one stage I thought the nightmare was going to happen.

“Emley were excellent. They worked their socks off, played some good football and made some top-class players look very ordinary.”

Top boss

Current Emley AFC assistant manager Steve Nicholson played in the most famous game in the club’s history.

“We went to enjoy the day, but at the back of my mind was the thought that we could take a bit of a thumping. However, after the initial 15 minutes, we grew into the game and at times I felt that we out-passed West Ham.”

Nicholson credits the manager Ronnie Glavin for the team’s success that season, adding: “Ronnie was brilliant at getting good players into the club.

“He prepared for every game meticulously, worked on defensive shape and set pieces, which were vital in achieving a number of wins in closely fought games.”

Others lined up to play include midfielder and former manager, Mark “Willy” Wilson, Michael Reynolds and goalkeeper and former Derbyshire wicketkeeper Chris Marples.

Deiniol Graham, a former Manchester United player, who scored important goals in the qualifying rounds that season and his strike partner Glynn Hurst are also returning to play.

Defenders Michael Thompson and Simon Jones and midfielders Dean Calcutt and Robert Tonks complete the line-up.

The match kick off at 2pm. For more information, visit Eventbrite.co.uk.

Image courtesy of Sean Doyle/Twitter