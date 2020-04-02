Coronavirus battle: Non-League saluting NHS with the nation at 8pm

Quantcast
Non-League folk will be joining millions across the UK again tonight to salute the NHS and other key workers helping to fight the coronavirus like carers, teachers and supermarket staff. 

With Wembley’s famous arch already being lit up in a blue each night in a show of appreciation for NHS workers, Thursday night’s second ‘Clap For Carers’ salute will take place at 8pm from the nation’s doorsteps, windows, gardens and balconies.

Organisers of the “Clap For Carers” campaign – which started online – say it is being staged because “during these unprecedented times they [NHS staff] need to know we are grateful”.

Dutch woman and UK resident Annemarie Plas founded the #clapforourcarers movement after watching people in her native Holland following the lead of those in Italy and Spain in recent weeks.

Wembley Stadium workers started using the national stadium to send their thanks to NHS staff and the emergency services fighting the coronavirus two weeks ago.

Stadium bosses representing staff at all the companies based at Wembley took to social media to promise to light up stadium’s famous arch in blue every night to shine a light on the frontline workers risking their lives to save others during the public health crisis.

Tweeting out the first images, @wembleystadium posted: “To all of our NHS & front-line staff working tirelessly through this challenging time, Wembley Stadium and its partners thank you.

“Our arch will be lit up blue each night to shine a light on your efforts and show our appreciation during this unprecedented period. #NHSthankyou”

Image courtesy of The Non-League Paper

 

