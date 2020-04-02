The Non-League Paper’s Dream Team with Enfield Town’s Billy Bricknell

Catch up here as Enfield Town striker Billy Bricknell pieces together a best ever XI of players he’s turned out with for the Dream Team in this week’s edition of The Non-League Paper…
Goalkeeper: Alan Julian (Billericay Town)
I get on with him really well outside of football but on the football pitch he’s a leader, a voice in the changing room and a top keeper – his career has obviously shown that. Even when we were winning games he saved us a lot. I saw he was in Team of the Week the other day, he’s still producing week-in, week-out.
Right Centre Back: Ian Simpemba (retired)
I played with him at Dover for 18 months and he was solid. I was younger then, training against him it was impossible to get round him. He always used to kick you up as well! A nightmare to play against but great to have on your team and he was our captain for a bit as well. Popped up with a goal or two but he just loved defending and that’s massively important for a defender.
Centre Back: Shane Huke (retired)
He struggled with injuries a bit but when he played alongside Simpemba. Hukey got an injury which ruled him out for the season and we slipped out of the play-offs. That season for five or six months he was unbeliavble. He’s ha da good career, played in the League. His athleticism, a good header, scored goals, a great lad off the pitch, the only problem that let him down was an injury here and there. I played with him for four years in my career, he was solid. You’d want him in your team.
Left Centre Back: Aidan Palmer (retired)
Not so much a centre-back, he’s a left-back, but you’d trust him there anyway. On the ball so good, defensively class, everything you’d want from a left-back. Palms was quality. When I played against him when he was at Chelmsford and me at Dover, I’ve not seen people go past him much. Another one that struggled with injuries which was a shame for him.
Right Wing-Back: Ricky Modeste (Dover Athletic)
I played with him at Dover, Billericay and Chelmsford. He was always an outlet, he could win you a game in two seconds. You knock the ball over the top and he’d be onto it. Probably the quickest player I’ve ever played with. Left and right-footed, good crosser, scores every type of goal. A top player and still playing week-in, week-out in the Conference at Dover.
Central Midfielder: Dave Rainford (retired)
He was Mr Captain, Mr Chelmsford. I went there when I was 21, he run the dressing room, run the club. Penalty taker, free-kick taker. He was that guy who would lead the whole team. It was my first real team I was challenging for the title with in Conference South.
He’d come down from Dagenham in the Football League and you could tell. He was so solid but would chip in with 15 goals a season. He’d take warm-ups and sometimes training. Glen Pennyfather was manager but Rains was pretty much in charge of the boys in the changing room. He’d win battles before even going out on the pitch. He’d crunch into tackles but was also a ball-player.
Central Midfielder: Daryl McMahon (Dagenham & Redbridge manager)
The best player I’ve played with in Non-League. I played with him at Dover and Ebbsfleet, still really good friends with him. In terms of ability he was unbelievable. Some of the stuff he used to do. Flip-flapping people on his right and left foot. I’d watch him thinking, ‘what are you doing at this level?’
He was miles ahead of everyone. When we used to travel to Dover, he was a coach at Dagenham U18s at the time and he’d always have sessions drawn out on his pad. You knew he’d be a manager, 100 per cent. He’ll go further too. His attention to detail is too high. He’s addicted to it. If he joined in with training now at Dagenham, he’d probably still be the best player there!
Central Midfielder: Sam Deering (Dagenham & Redbridge)
He’s class. When we signed him at Billericay, he’d run every game. A pure footballer. Every player will tell you the same thing. Could find passes you couldn’t see. Similar to Daryl. With this midfield you probably wouldn’t need strikers!
Left Wing-back: Robbie Wilmot (Newport County)
In terms of technical ability, probably the best I’ve played with in Non-League. I played with him at Chelmsford and he went to Newport County in League Two at the end of the season. I left in December to go to Billericay – I think he already had about 30 assists! I’m not exaggerating. Shamir Mullins, who got a move to Forest Green, did really well but Robbie probably got him the move with the amount of balls he put on his head! Like a Non-League Beckham. Class footballer and deceptively quick.
Forward: Jake Robinson (Billericay Town)
What I like about him is he won’t do anything for half an hour, an hour, then bang, scores. You look at the result and he’s scored two and they’re probably two worldies. At Billericay he that season where everything he touched went in. He’s top drawer. He knows what he’s doing as a striker, good finisher, instinctive and knows where to be.
Forward: Ben May (retired)
He was my strike partner for three-and-a-half years. He used to take every knock for me. The strongest player I’ve played with. He’s win every header, make goals, score goals, proper old-school centre forward. A top man as well.
Substitutes:
Preston Edwards (GK), Anthony Cook, Rob Swaine, Matt Godden, Frannie Collin
Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this week for all the latest news in one place on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on society and football’s fightback from the National League to the North West Counties Football League.
In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a pound-busting digital edition and full replica of the printed paper. Save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and the pages still rustle too!
Image courtesy of The Non-League Paper
Tagged Dream Team, Non-League Paper, The NLP, The Non-League Football Paper