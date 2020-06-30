Premier League commits £200,000 to help National League conclude season

The Premier League has committed to making additional financial contributions to support The National League, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to existing solidarity, community and facility payments, the Premier League will contribute funding to help The National League prepare for, and deliver, its end-of-season play-offs – to the tune of £200,000.

The League also confirmed it will be providing financial support to aid the safe restart of the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship next season.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “The Premier League is a big supporter of the wider game and we will continue our commitments in this area despite our significant financial losses and ongoing uncertainty.

“In addition, we will provide £200,000 to The National League to help them to conclude their season and give more than £1 million to the WSL and the Women’s Championship to restart next season.”

