Sports minister says fans can return to grounds at Step 3 and below

Posted on by in Features, Latest News with

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston says the government have clarified guidance to allow fans back in Non-League grounds from Steps 3 and below.

It means non-elite sports are able to admit some spectators with social distancing.

The definition of ‘elite’ sport includes the National League at Steps 1 and 2 – a key factor in the playing of their play-offs last month.

A group of MPs led by Dame Cheryl Gillan (Chesham and Amersham) and former sports minister Tracey Crouch (Chatham and Aylesford) threw their weight behind the cause late last night.

Along with more than 30 MPs, they wrote to Huddleston asking for the “urgent return” of spectators to Non-League grounds.

And on Tuesday evening, the government clarified the guidance.

Sports minister Huddleston tweeted: “We’ve clarified guidance for organisers of non-elite sports events to help them admit spectators safely – with social distancing. The @FA definition of non-elite means #football clubs from Level 7 (below National League N/S) can admit some spectators.”

It will be a welcome boost for clubs who have been fighting for fans to be allowed through the turnstiles to bring in the much-needed revenue they have been starved of since the coronavirus outbreak back in March.

An online petition reached more than 10,000 signatures in less than 24 hours calling on the government to address the issue.

As stated on the DCMS website, there will be strict regulations around supporters attending, which will include ensuring social distancing and assisting with track and trace by collecting spectator information.

It reads: “Supporters, parents, and other spectators to remain socially distanced whilst attending events. Spectator groups must be restricted to discrete six person gathering limits and spread out, in line with wider government guidance.

“Where it is anticipated that an activity will attract spectators, there should be a named person or persons with responsibility for ensuring adherence with these guidelines and ensuring the facility is COVID-19 Secure. The person should carry out and publish a risk assessment for the activity which limits the number of spectators and focuses on the need to maintain social distancing on arrival, for the duration of the activity, and on departure.

“Arrangements should also be put in place to support test and trace efforts by collecting information from spectators which is detailed enough to allow NHS Test and Trace to contact them if necessary. See the maintaining records guidance for further information.”

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged DCMS, Non-League, Supporters