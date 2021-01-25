Guiseley co-boss Marcus Bignot to joins Aston Villa Women’s team coaching staff

Joint Guiseley manager Marcus Bignot has been unveiled as the new interim manager of the Aston Villa Women’s team.

The Birmingham-born former Solihull Moors, Grimsby Town and Barrow boss has a huge depth of experience in women’s football and was one of the pioneering coaches in the game in this country.

The 46-year-old will remain in charge of the National League North Lions, alongside co-boss Russ O’Neil, and will also stay in his other role in the FA’s England Under 19s structure.

Bignot, the former QPR and Bristol Rovers defender, enjoyed a successful seven-year management period at Birmingham City Women before moving into the men’s game.

He will fulfill the role at Villa Park until the end of the current Barclays FA Women’s Super League season, joining the coaching team, led by Gemma Davies.